Stunning BMW M850i receives First Edition status

The much-awaited new BMW 8 Series Coupe has been given the First Edition treatment. With just 400 units to be offered globally, this limited-edition model signals the official roll-out of BMW’s new large grand tourer.

The M850i xDrive Coupe First Edition is touched up using the luxuriant BMW Individual package, combined with the harder-edged, motorsport-derived drive and suspension know-how harnessed from BMW M.

Stunning paint finish has become a prerequisite symbol of BMW’s First Edition models and this special M850i get a newly developed Frozen Barcelona Blue metallic hue combined with High Gloss Shadow Line black highlights as side window surrounds, BMW kidney grille frame and slats, air breather and tailpipe trim.

The aesthetics are complemented by Y-spoke design 20-inch light alloys finished in Jet Black. Optional added blackness includes an M Carbon roof and an M Carbon exterior package.