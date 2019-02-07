International Launch
Stunning BMW M850i receives First Edition status
Just 400 of these special-spec luxury coupes will be made, eight of them headed for SA
The much-awaited new BMW 8 Series Coupe has been given the First Edition treatment. With just 400 units to be offered globally, this limited-edition model signals the official roll-out of BMW’s new large grand tourer.
The M850i xDrive Coupe First Edition is touched up using the luxuriant BMW Individual package, combined with the harder-edged, motorsport-derived drive and suspension know-how harnessed from BMW M.
Stunning paint finish has become a prerequisite symbol of BMW’s First Edition models and this special M850i get a newly developed Frozen Barcelona Blue metallic hue combined with High Gloss Shadow Line black highlights as side window surrounds, BMW kidney grille frame and slats, air breather and tailpipe trim.
The aesthetics are complemented by Y-spoke design 20-inch light alloys finished in Jet Black. Optional added blackness includes an M Carbon roof and an M Carbon exterior package.
BMW Individual full Merino leather trim in a colour combination of Ivory White/Night Blue greets you at the door. The cabin is given character by Alcantara roof liner finished in Night Blue, an M leather-covered steering, crafted clarity glass as a start/stop button, and an illuminated gearshift lever. Black Piano trim decorates the centre console of the cockpit bearing the lettering “First Edition 1/400”.
A high-power Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System is fitted.
The First Edition retains the standard twin-turbo V8 that develops 390kW and 750Nm and is linked to an eight-speed Steptronic sports transmission that supplies the goods to all the wheels through xDrive four-wheel-drive technology.
Eight units out of the 400 have been allocated for sale in SA.More information including price and availability will be communicated soon.