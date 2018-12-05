SA racer wins his fifth world karting championship

Durban’s veteran kart racer Cristiano Morgado won the 2018 Rotax DD2 Masters Grand Final world championship in Conde-Paraiba, Brazil on Saturday.

The 39-year-old started from pole position in the final after a week-long round of elimination races, and led from green light to chequered flag in energy-sapping hot conditions. He was hounded throughout the 20-lap final, initially by fellow South African Michael Stephen of Port Elizabeth, and then by Antti Ollikainen of Finland and Fraser Hart of New Zealand. Stephen finished in a close fifth place behind Matthew Hamilton of New Zealand and the top five were covered by just five seconds.

Morgado’s win was a record-making fifth world championship karting title in the annual Rotax Grand Finals, which were first held in Puerto Rico in 2000. That event was won by another South African, Gavin Cronje, and Morgado’s latest win brings the victory tally of South Africans in this international series to 13.

Morgado won his first Rotax world title in 2003 and was the World DD2 Masters Champion in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

An emotional Morgado dedicated the victory to his father Rui, who has supported him in his racing career for more than three decades. Apart from karting, Morgado has competed at the top level of single-seater racing in Europe and in 2006 finished second in the British Formula Three Championship.

In the DD2 Gearbox class for younger drivers (aged 15 and over) Vereeniging’s Arnold Neveling scored fourth place.

Michael Schumacher’s 19-year-old son Mick has moved a step closer to following his father into Formula One after the Prema team announced he will race for them in Formula Two next season.