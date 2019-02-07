Which are SA’s most fuel economical cars?

Choosing a car to buy is a tricky and laborious task, but picking a car based on segment formula is a touch easier. Here we explore some of the most frugal cars on sale in SA according to fuel-consumption figures claimed by manufacturers.

Manufacturer-stated figures don’t necessarily reflect real-life consumption as they’re achieved by factory testers in ideal conditions. The testers aren’t necessarily stuck in gridlocked traffic or in a hurry to fetch the kids when setting these benchmarks.

Some of these figures listed in litres per 100km are achievable while some, if you are truly committed, can be bettered. Either way, below is a directory of SA’s top 20 most fuel efficient vehicles overall, as well as the top performers by segment. * Denotes vehicles with an electric/petrol hybrid drivetrain. Their claimed figures largely depend on their electric motors doing most of the propelling.