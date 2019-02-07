Advice
Which are SA’s most fuel economical cars?
Want to buy a fuel sipper? Check our handy guide to vehicles with the lowest fuel-consumption figures
Choosing a car to buy is a tricky and laborious task, but picking a car based on segment formula is a touch easier. Here we explore some of the most frugal cars on sale in SA according to fuel-consumption figures claimed by manufacturers.
Manufacturer-stated figures don’t necessarily reflect real-life consumption as they’re achieved by factory testers in ideal conditions. The testers aren’t necessarily stuck in gridlocked traffic or in a hurry to fetch the kids when setting these benchmarks.
Some of these figures listed in litres per 100km are achievable while some, if you are truly committed, can be bettered. Either way, below is a directory of SA’s top 20 most fuel efficient vehicles overall, as well as the top performers by segment. * Denotes vehicles with an electric/petrol hybrid drivetrain. Their claimed figures largely depend on their electric motors doing most of the propelling.
TOP 20 of SA’S MOST FUEL-EFFICIENT VEHICLES OVERALL
BMW i3 eDrive REx
Engine: electric/petrol
Consumption: 0.6l*
BMW 330e
Engine: 2.0T petrol/electric
Consumption: 1.9l*
BMW 740e
Engine: 2.0T petrol/electric
Consumption: 2.1l*
Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD Momentum
Engine: 2.0ST petrol/electric
Consumption: 2.1l*
Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD Excellence
Engine: 2.0ST petrol/electric
Consumption: 2.5l*
Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid
Engine: 2.9T petrol/electric
Consumption: 2.5l*
Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid Sport Turismo
Engine: 2.9Te
Consumption: 2.6l*
Range Rover Sport HSE P400e
Engine: 2.0T petrol/electric
Consumption: 2.8l*
Porsche Panamera Turbo S eHybrid
Engine: 4.0Te
Consumption: 2.9l*
Ford Fiesta 1.5 TDCI Trend
Engine: 1.5TD
Consumption 3.3l
Porsche Cayenne e-hybrid
Engine: 3.0Te
Consumption: 3.4l*
Renault Captur 66kW dCi Dynamique
Engine: 1.5TD
Consumption: 3.6l
Fiat Tipo sedan 1.3 Multijet Easy
Engine: 1.3TD
Consumption: 3.7l
Toyota Prius Hybrid
Engine: 1.8e
Consumption: 3.7l*
Fiat 500 TwinAir Pop Easy
Engine: 0.9T
Consumption: 3.8l
BMW 120d Auto
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 3.9l
Toyota Auris Hybrid XR
Engine: 1.8e
Consumption: 3.9l*
BMW 220d Coupe Auto
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.0l
Peugeot 2008 1.6 HDi Active
Engine: 1.6TD
Consumption: 4.0l
BMW 3/420d Coupe auto
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.0l
BEST PERFORMERS BY SEGMENT
Compact cars
Ford Fiesta 1.5 TDCI Trend
Engine: 1.5TD
Consumption: 3.3l
Fiat Tipo sedan 1.3 Multijet Easy
Engine: 1.3TD
Consumption: 3.7l
Fiat 500 TwinAir Pop
Engine: 0.9T
Consumption: 3.8l
Smart Fortwo coupe 52kW base
Engine: 1.0
Consumption: 4.1l
Audi A1 Sportback 1.0 TFSI S
Engine: 1.0T
Consumption: 4.2l
Fiat Panda TwinAir Easy
Engine: 0.9T
Consumption: 4.2l
Peugeot 208 1.2 Active
Engine: 1.2
Consumption: 4.3l
Mahindra KUV100 Nxt 1.2 D75 K6+
Engine: 1.2TD
Consumption: 4.3l
Toyota Aygo 1.0
Engine: 1.0
Consumption: 4.3l
Mazda2 1.5DE Hazumi auto
Engine: 1.5TD
Consumption: 4.4l
Medium cars
BMW i3 eDrive REx
Engine: elec/petrol
Consumption: 0.6l*
Toyota Prius Hybrid
Engine: 1.8e
Consumption: 3.7l*
Toyota Auris Hybrid XR
Engine: 1.8e
Consumption: 3.9l*
BMW 120d Auto
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 3.9l
Volvo V40 D3 Momentum
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.0l
BMW 220d Coupe Man
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.1l
Ford Focus Sedan /hatch 1.5 TDCI
Engine: 1.5TD
Consumption: 4.1l
Volvo V40 D2 Kinetic
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.1l
Opel Astra 1.0T
Engine: 1.0T
Consumption: 4.4l
Toyota Corolla 1.4 D-4D E
Engine: 1.4TD
Consumption: 4.5l
Executive cars
BMW 330e
Engine: eDrive
Consumption: 1.9l*
BMW 3/420d Coupe auto
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.0l
Audi A5 Coupe 40 TDI
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.1l
Audi A4 40 TDI
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.1l
Jaguar XF 20d Prestige
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.3l
Volvo S60 D4 Momentum
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.3l
Volvo S90 D4 Momentum
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.4l
Mercedes-Benz E220d Coupe
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.6l
Lexus ES 300h SE
Engine: 2.5e
Consumption: 4.6l*
BMW 520d
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.7l
Luxury cars
BMW 740e
Engine: eDrive
Consumption: 2.1l*
Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid
Engine: 2.9Te
Consumption: 2.5l*
Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid Sport Turismo
Engine: 2.9Te
Consumption: 2.6l*
Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid Executive
Engine: 2.9Te
Consumption: 2.9l*
Audi A6 2.0TDI SE
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.2l
Mercedes-Benz E220d
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.3l
BMW 530d
Engine: 3.0TD
Consumption: 5.1l
Mercedes-Benz S350d L
Engine: 2.9TD
Consumption: 5.4l
Maserati Ghibli Diesel
Engine: 3.0TD
Consumption: 5.9l
Audi A8 3.0 TDI Quattro
Engine: 3.0TD
Consumption: 5.9l
Compact/medium SUV
Renault Captur 66kW dCi Dynamique
Engine: 1.5TD
Consumption: 3.6l
Peugeot 2008 1.6 HDi Active
Engine: 1.6TD
Consumption: 4.0l
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 dCi Acenta
Engine: 1.5TD
Consumption: 4.2l
Jeep Renegade 1.6L Multijet Limited
Engine: 1.6TD
Consumption: 4.6l
BMW X1 sDrive20d
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 4.6l
Renault Duster 1.5 dCi Dynamique
Engine: 1.5TD
Consumption: 4.8l
Suzuki Ignis1.2 GLX Auto
Engine: 1.2
Consumption: 4.9l
Volvo XC40 D4 AWD Momentum
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 5.0l
Range Rover Evoque SE TD4
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 5.1l
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Comfortline
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 5.2l
Large SUV
Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD Momentum
Engine: 2.0STe
Consumption: 2.1l*
Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD Excellence
Engine: 2.0STe
Consumption: 2.5l*
Range Rover Sport HSE P400e
Engine: 2.0Te
Consumption: 2.8l*
Porsche Cayenne e-hybrid
Engine: 3.0Te
Consumption: 3.4l*
Land Rover Discovery Sport Pure TD4
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 5.1l
Volvo XC60 D4 AWD Momentum
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 5.2l
Jaguar F-PACE 20d AWD Pure
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 5.3l
Mercedes-Benz GLC220d Coupe
Engine: 2.1TD
Consumption: 5.4l
Range Rover Velar D180
Engine: 2.0TD
Consumption: 5.4l
Lexus RX 450h
Engine: 3.5e
Consumption: 5.7l