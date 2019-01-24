Thule finds another way to create luggage space for Jimny

“We chose to fit our photo car with the tried and tested Thule square bar — an appropriate choice considering the retro-styling of the little Suzuki,” said Thule SA’s Richard Downey.

With a wide range of product choice, the company has chosen its rugged Canyon roof basket option, which is lauded as hard-wearing, along with Thule Chasm bags designed to handle open weather. Alternatively, an enclosed, aerodynamic and lockable luggage box is an option.

This new medium-sized Thule Force XT box combines 400l of luggage volume with a 75kg load capacity. It opens from either side for ease of use.

“We pride ourselves on being able to meet the needs of vehicle owners, irrespective of their lifestyle activity or vehicle type,” said Downey.