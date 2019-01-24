Life / Motoring

Thule finds another way to create luggage space for Jimny

The new 4x4’s passenger space has grown, but its tiny boot not so much

24 January 2019 - 05:05 Motor News Reporter
Lockable Thule Force XT box combines 400 litres of luggage volume with a 75 kg load capacity. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki’s Jimny, the SUV flavour of the moment, continues to capture the imagination of a global audience, from potential owners to modifiers.  Now Thule SA, the manufacturer and supplier of outdoor lifestyle accessories, has found a way to expand the luggage capacity of the cute 4x4.

While the new Jimny’s passenger space has grown, its tiny boot still leaves a lot to be desired, so Thule has speedily found a roof rack solution for the all-new Suzuki Jimny, which has recently gone on sale.

Retro and rugged Canyon roof basket offers quicker and easier access but is open to the elements. Picture: SUPPLIED
“We chose to fit our photo car with the tried and tested Thule square bar — an appropriate choice considering the retro-styling of the little Suzuki,” said Thule SA’s Richard Downey.

With a wide range of product choice, the company has chosen its rugged Canyon roof basket option, which is lauded as hard-wearing, along with Thule Chasm bags designed to handle open weather. Alternatively, an enclosed, aerodynamic and lockable luggage box is an option.

This new medium-sized Thule Force XT box combines 400l of luggage volume with a 75kg load capacity. It opens from either side for ease of use.

“We pride ourselves on being able to meet the needs of vehicle owners, irrespective of their lifestyle activity or vehicle type,” said Downey.

Our favourite cars of 2018

Motoring editor Denis Droppa gives a rundown of the best vehicles launched in SA this year
Aggro-cute Suzuki Jimny comes out to play

Looking like a mini Hummer, Suzuki’s new charmer has more power and better offroad ability, writes Denis Droppa
Suzuki Jimny: an affordable way to go on an adventure

The new Jimny SUV previewed at the Festival of Motoring ahead of its November debut, writes Denis Droppa
