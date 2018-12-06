Mercedes-Benz X-Class now wields a big V6 engine

Both X350d models have an impressive array of comfort and safety features which according to Mercedes-Benz Commercial is seldom seen in this segment. The protection includes seven airbags, and optionally, Active Brake Assist, Traffic Sign Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist.

Mercedes-Benz points to its ladder-type frame that it says forms the basis for heavy-duty transport loads and off-road driving assignments. All four wheels are suspended independently with the verifiably cushy double-wishbone front axle design. Mercedes-Benz says the aim for the X-Class was a high-level of driving dynamics almost equal to the company’s passenger car ranges.

According to its maker: “Whether for a sporty driving style, comfortable long-distance touring, or off-road driving in difficult conditions, the V6 always ensures serene and efficient progress.” This I found to be a true reflection on the Western Cape roads when I drove the X350d at its media launch last week.

It’s a terrific job of driving texture that Mercedes-Benz has done here. For comfort cruising I’m still undecided if it’s better than the Amarok, and I’d have to drive them alongside each other.

There’s a touch of stiffness that lurks in the X-Class suspension when it comes to challenging any strip of tarmac. It has a discernible light-footedness, its body feeling light and controlled when driven with verve on any type of road.

Both 4MATIC X-Class models get rear and centre diff locks to assist the new V6 motor to boss its way past typical off-road obstacles. Despite passenger car origins, the engine is married to a two-speed transfer case for low-range gearing which distributes torque to any wheel or wheels with the most traction.

Three selectable all-wheel-drive modes, Hill descent control and off-road ABS are available and the X-Class V6 is able to climb gradients of up to 45 degrees and ford through water to a depth of 600mm, so not many obstacles will stop it. The vehicle didn’t miss a beat at its launch event, effortlessly clawing its way up a short but testing off-road course with little to no rock scraping its underbelly.

The other upside of the new V6 engine is that it gives it genuine velocity on open roads. The engine delivers ample power to spear past slower traffic, or towards its 205km/h top speed. Also useful will be its 1-ton payload rating and 3.2 tons of towing capability. Seemingly its 1920mm width doesn’t match the Amarok class uniqueness in being able to handle a Euro pallet loaded sideways.

Admittedly I drove it more vigorously on the tarmac sections, and the X350d I spent the day in returned an average 11.5l/100km/h, though Merc’s claimed figure of 9.0l may be achievable with restraint.

Drawbacks? Well just one so far. The mechanical feel of the transmission gate feels too flimsy for my liking and for this level. Regardless, if you’re on the prowl for a V6-powered luxury pick-up, this is one of only two brand options. And it’s also a good one.

Pricing

Mercedes-Benz X350d Progressive R904,188

Mercedes-Benz X350d Power R973,188

Prices include 6-year/100 000 km maintenance plan