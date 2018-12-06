Reborn Porsche 911 boasts enhanced performance

Both also get a new eight-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox. A manual gearbox will still be available of course. Porsche execs are always quick to promise that they will never do away with the traditional stick in the 911.

Though its evolutionary shape unmistakably continues long-held 911 styling tradition, the new 992 sports a more muscular look. Significantly wider wheel housings arch over the 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels. The rear end is now the same width across all models, unlike before where only the higher-performance versions had flared rear arches.

At the front the body is 45mm wider, and there are new flush-integrated door handles that pop-out electrically.

The wide lower grille is there because the 992 has been designed and engineered with packaging for electrification in mind, confirms Von Platen. The company will not divulge further details at this stage but we have reported before on the likelihood of a 911 plug-in e-hybrid model.

That would fit not only with the packaging of the new 911 but also with Von Platen’s statement that there are now three powertrain strategies at Porsche — the internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and full electromobility. The latter will initially come with the debut of the all-electric Taycan sports car currently in the final stages of development.

There is no doubt that the new 911 arrives at a point where more than ever it needs to be past, present and future all at once. While there is the possibility of an e-hybrid, in the meantime the latest generation is the first to include petrol particulate filters to reduce emissions as the automaker gets to grip with new global regulations and the ripple effects of Dieselgate.

That is only part of the tech, with Von Platen telling us that: “Heritage remains a key part of our cars. On the other hand, digitalisation is expected.”