Ford introduces slightly cheaper EcoSport

Ford Motors SA (FMCSA) has announced a new entry-level Ambiente derivative of popular EcoSport range.

The aim of this R3,000 cheaper model is to offer a petrol alternative to the former entry-point model — the diesel 1.5 TDCI Ambiente.

Both versions share identical levels of standard Ambiente specification which equips the cars with Electronic Stability Control, six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounting points, rear parking sensors, manually activated “Follow-me-home” headlamps, electric windows all round, remote central locking, power heated side mirrors, air-conditioning, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth and Voice Activation, steering wheel audio controls, and a trip computer.

The newcomer is powered by a new 1.5l Ti-VCT three-cylinder petrol engine with maximum output of 92kW and peak torque of 170Nm, linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. This motor recently made its debut in the refreshed Ford Figo range and from that application you can expect a decent and refined little heart with strong urge and good fuel economy.