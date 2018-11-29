LOCAL LAUNCH
Ford introduces slightly cheaper EcoSport
For 3K less you can have a 3-cylinder petrol instead of 4-cylinder diesel
Ford Motors SA (FMCSA) has announced a new entry-level Ambiente derivative of popular EcoSport range.
The aim of this R3,000 cheaper model is to offer a petrol alternative to the former entry-point model — the diesel 1.5 TDCI Ambiente.
Both versions share identical levels of standard Ambiente specification which equips the cars with Electronic Stability Control, six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounting points, rear parking sensors, manually activated “Follow-me-home” headlamps, electric windows all round, remote central locking, power heated side mirrors, air-conditioning, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth and Voice Activation, steering wheel audio controls, and a trip computer.
The newcomer is powered by a new 1.5l Ti-VCT three-cylinder petrol engine with maximum output of 92kW and peak torque of 170Nm, linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. This motor recently made its debut in the refreshed Ford Figo range and from that application you can expect a decent and refined little heart with strong urge and good fuel economy.
The rest of the EcoSport engine options have the 1.5 TDCi and the multiple engine of the year award-winning 1.0 EcoBoost petrol in Trend and Titanium specification, available in either manual or automatic transmission choices.
The EcoSport range comes standard with a four-year/120,000km warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance, and a four-year/60,000km service plan.
PRICES
1.5 Ti-VCT Ambiente 5MT R264,500
1.5 TDCi Ambiente 5MT R267,500
1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6MT R293,500
1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6AT R306,900
1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6MT R334,500
1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6AT R346,900