Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Ford introduces slightly cheaper EcoSport

For 3K less you can have a 3-cylinder petrol instead of 4-cylinder diesel

29 November 2018 - 05:06 Phuti Mpyane
Ford bolsters popular Ecosport with a new entry-level model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford bolsters popular Ecosport with a new entry-level model. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford Motors SA (FMCSA) has announced a new entry-level Ambiente derivative of popular EcoSport range.

The aim of this R3,000 cheaper model is to offer a petrol alternative to the former entry-point model — the diesel 1.5 TDCI Ambiente.

Both versions share identical levels of standard Ambiente specification which equips the cars with Electronic Stability Control, six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounting points, rear parking sensors, manually activated “Follow-me-home” headlamps, electric windows all round, remote central locking, power heated side mirrors, air-conditioning, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth and Voice Activation, steering wheel audio controls, and a trip computer.

The newcomer is powered by a new 1.5l Ti-VCT three-cylinder petrol engine with maximum output of 92kW and peak torque of 170Nm, linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. This motor recently made its debut in the refreshed Ford Figo range and from that application you can expect a decent and refined little heart with strong urge and good fuel economy.

Ever the pleasing space to be regardless of engine choice. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ever the pleasing space to be regardless of engine choice. Picture: SUPPLIED

The rest of the EcoSport engine options have the 1.5 TDCi and the multiple engine of the year award-winning 1.0 EcoBoost petrol in Trend and Titanium specification, available in either manual or automatic transmission choices.

The EcoSport range comes standard with a four-year/120,000km warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance, and a four-year/60,000km service plan.

PRICES

1.5 Ti-VCT Ambiente 5MT                            R264,500

1.5 TDCi Ambiente 5MT                                 R267,500

1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6MT                               R293,500

1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6AT                                R306,900

1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6MT                           R334,500

1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6AT                            R346,900

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Politics of identity: one woman’s ...
Life / Books
2.
Kia re-aligns and smartens up Sportage SUV
Life / Motoring
3.
SA’s 12 Car of the Year 2019 finalists announced
Life / Motoring
4.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle

Related Articles

Flamboyance pairs up with SUV practicality in Hyundai’s new Kona
Life / Motoring

New face and more kit for Ford crossover
Life / Motoring

Why the SUV-isation of our roads is a large mistake
Opinion

Ford SA starts building the Raptor
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.