New face and more kit for Ford crossover

Ford has put its bestselling EcoSport crossover under the knife for 2018 and with it comes not only a new visage, but also updated technological items.

Launched in 2013, the model took the South African market by storm as it offered the sought-after commanding seating position while remaining relatively affordable and built on the solid underpinnings of the outgoing Fiesta.

The model has sold over 45,000 units locally, equating to about 9,000 units a year. "It has been a major player in its segment, thanks to its great looks, impressive space and versatility, superb all-round performance and exceptional value for money," says Tracey Delate, GM marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

Now the updated version has arrived sporting a fresh face, thanks to a new grille, lower front valance and new headlights, while the rear lights have also been given the once-over.

The cabin has been lifted wholesale from the latest Fiesta, which includes a more ergonomically designed steering wheel and a floating Sync 3 infotainment screen (6.5-inch on Trend and eight-inch on Titanium variants) with Bluetooth and voice-control features.

Overall, it is a minimalist design that looks far less complex and much more contemporary than the previous model.