Refreshed SUVs in affordable package

Mahindra South Africa has launched refreshed versions of its KUV100 NXT and XUV500 SUVs with a catalogue of enhanced looks, safety features and more attractive finance and insurance options.

A new entry-level K2+ petrol model has also been introduced to the Indian-sourced range at a price of R134,999.

Aesthetic changes on the KUV 100 NXT extend to a redesigned grille which is said to look more aggressive, new tail lamps and larger size (15-inch) alloy wheels on the K8 variant. The smarting up sees integrated roof rails, fist-shaped side mirrors with side-turn signals and rear door handles incorporated in the C-pillars.

New fabric upholstery greets you inside a cabin offering seating for four to five adults and 243l to 473l (folded) of luggage space. To entertain occupants in the top model is a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with image and video playback, Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port.

From a safety perspective the KUV 100 NXT benefits from brighter LED daytime running lights, dual front airbags and child safety locks. Active safety is covered by ABS equipped brakes while both K6+ and K8 specification variants have speed-sensing automatic door locks, automatic hazard warnings in emergency situations, electronic brake distribution and corner braking control.

Powering the KUV100 NXT is a choice of two three-cylinder engines — a naturally-aspirated 1.2l petrol engine with outputs of 61kW and 115Nm of torque and a 1.2l turbodiesel engine with 57kW and 190Nm. If you opt for the K8 specification diesel model it will be equipped with a stop/start system. Both engines steer the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

The larger Mahindra XUV500 has been redesigned with a new grille, daytime running lights and chrome detailing. At the rear a new tailgate, new combination tail lights and a larger roof-mounted rear spoiler present a new visual signature.

The range, all front-wheel drive, kicks off with a single engine option of a 2.2l four-cylinder that’s good for 103kW and 330Nm either in six-speed manual or six-speed automatic guise. Then it’s the turn of grade choice: W4, W6, W8 or flagship W10. With a R299,999 entry point and R359,999 range-topper, it’s one of the most affordable of the large SUV species.

Mahindra has also added two new models. The XUV500 W6 Automatic offers a lower entry point for buyers in search of an automatic SUV, while the new XUV500 W10 range-topper offers a new level of luxury.