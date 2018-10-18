Porsche's Taycan set to redefine new electric age

The first battery-electric Porsche will inspire a flood of new zero-emission sports cars when its full production begins late in 2019.

The first product of an astonishing €6bn investment programme between now and the end of 2022, the Taycan will be smaller than the current Panamera and will be priced between the big lift-back and the Cayenne SUV.

Porsche has already announced that the Taycan (pronounced “tie-can”) will be spun off into at least one other model (shown at this year’s Geneva motor show as the Audi Allroad-style Mission E Cross Turismo concept, but it will also be made in both all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive).

The Taycan will be built in right-hand drive from the start of production, and its design is faithful to the Mission E concept car, with the most notable change being the addition of a conventional B-pillar to improve its crash performance.

The Taycan has already reached its second level of pilot-build production in the same hall that produced the 918 Spyder, and Porsche has designed and built a new €700m facility, scattered around its bulging Zuffenhausen headquarters, to build it.

Due to reach the market in late 2019, the Taycan will compete not only with the Tesla Model S, but with the faster e-tron GT from sister brand Audi and Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming EQS, which will boast Benz’s first dedicated electric vehicle platform.

While the initial cars will use all-wheel drive, there will also be a rear-drive variant, and Porsche plans to use its power electronics to make the car handle more like a rear-drive car than an all-wheel drive model.

“We started this in 2014 and it opened up a new chapter in Porsche history. It’s a dream job and I don’t know if there’s anything like that in the rest of the industry,” the Taycan’s complete vehicle model Line director, Robert Meier, said.