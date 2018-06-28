Life / Motoring

Porsche buys a stake in Rimac

Porsche has bought into electric supercar Rimac

28 June 2018 - 05:52 Mark Smyth
Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche (left) and Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac. Picture: PORSCHE
Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche (left) and Mate Rimac, CEO of Rimac. Picture: PORSCHE

While Porsche is busy with the final development stages on its Taycan, the company has also been looking at other opportunities to get in on the electrified sports car future.

Far from keeping it all in the Volkswagen Group though, the company has invested outside, taking a 10% stake in the Croatian electric supercar manufacturer Rimac.

Founded in 2009 by Mate Rimac, for a number of years the company was known mainly for its GreyP electric bikes, which were designed by Christian van Koenigsegg, he of the famous Koenigsegg supercars.

THE COMPANY IS ALSO CLAIMING IT CAN COVER 647KM ON A CHARGE AND RECHARGE UP TO 80% IN 30 MINUTES.

But Rimac was always focused on producing electric vehicles and stunned everyone when the company unveiled the Concept One. In March this year he did it again, revealing the concept Concept Two at the Geneva motor show, an electric vehicle that generates a massive 1,427kW, is claimed to hit 100km/h in just under two seconds and reach a top speed of 415km/h.

The company is also claiming it can cover 647km on a charge and recharge up to 80% in 30 minutes. Just 150 will be built and shipped to customers in 2019 at a cost of $2m each.

This is the point where we tell you that Rimac has a distributor in SA and that the Concept Two will be here, although what the local cost will be, we are not sure. It does mean the Concept Two will arrive before Porsche’s Taycan though.

The Rimac Concept Two which will be coming to SA in 2019. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
The Rimac Concept Two which will be coming to SA in 2019. Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

"By developing the purely electric two-seater super sports cars, like the Concept One or C Two, as well as core vehicle systems, Rimac has impressively demonstrated its credentials in the field of electromobility," says Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the executive board and member of the executive board for finance and IT at Porsche.

He adds: "We feel that Rimac’s ideas and approaches are extremely promising, which is why we hope to enter into close collaboration with the company in the form of a development partnership."

Porsche has not been specific about what it hopes to get from the deal but Mate Rimac says he is planning to make his company a strategic component supplier for the industry.

"This partnership now is an important step for Rimac on our way to becoming a component and system supplier of choice for the industry in electrification, connectivity and the exciting field of advanced driver assistance systems," he says.

Porsche turns 70

Porsche revealed the Speedster Concept as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations
Life
14 days ago

Time has arrived for an electrified design

Moving beyond iconic designs to electrified models poses its own challenges to the designers at Porsche
Life
2 months ago

Audi promises surge of electric vehicles

Audi’s flagship four-door coupe to rival Tesla Model S
Life
3 months ago

Automotive excellence still the objective, but tweaks are needed

The format of the Wesbank/SAGMJ Car of the Year competition has reached a point where it needs to be diversified by having categories
Life
3 months ago

Porsche on a mission with Geneva concept

All-electric crossover shocks Geneva show, reports Michael Taylor
Life
3 months ago

