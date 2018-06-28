Porsche buys a stake in Rimac

"By developing the purely electric two-seater super sports cars, like the Concept One or C Two, as well as core vehicle systems, Rimac has impressively demonstrated its credentials in the field of electromobility," says Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the executive board and member of the executive board for finance and IT at Porsche.

He adds: "We feel that Rimac’s ideas and approaches are extremely promising, which is why we hope to enter into close collaboration with the company in the form of a development partnership."

Porsche has not been specific about what it hopes to get from the deal but Mate Rimac says he is planning to make his company a strategic component supplier for the industry.

"This partnership now is an important step for Rimac on our way to becoming a component and system supplier of choice for the industry in electrification, connectivity and the exciting field of advanced driver assistance systems," he says.