Cut mega deals in the privacy suite of world’s leading car

Outside a golf course or a mahogany-lined boardroom, some of the biggest business deals are sealed in the back of a Rolls-Royce.

Or so believes the purveyor of the world’s finest luxury car, hence the British car maker has introduced a "Privacy Suite" for the new Extended Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Phantom to help facilitate such negotiations.

Launched at last week’s Chengdu motor show in China (a country where chauffeur-driven cars are popular), it consists of an electrochromatic glass panel that separates the front and rear cabins, so that megabuck deals can be negotiated in complete privacy in the back seat, without the eavesdropping of a nosy chauffeur.

At the touch of a button, rear-seat passengers can either see through the glass and on to the road ahead, or instantly transform the glass to opaque.

"As the world’s leading luxury brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is best placed to understand and harness the many different possibilities of luxury for its influential clients," says a company spokesman.