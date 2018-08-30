Chinese EV maker NIO plans initial public offering as it takes on Tesla
The electric-vehicle maker hopes to raise as much as $1.3bn in the offering, which is being arranged by nine US lenders
Tokyo — NIO, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker backed by Tencent Holdings, of which JSE-listed Naspers owns 31%, is planning a US initial public offering (IPO) that would give it a valuation topping $8bn as it gears up to take on the likes of Tesla.
The company is aiming to raise as much as $1.3bn, offering 160-million American depositary shares (ADS) at $6.25 to $8.25 each, according to a regulatory filing in the US on Tuesday. This would give the company a market capitalisation of between $6.4bn and $8.5bn.
NIO is among Chinese EV companies raising money to fund aggressive product development and expansion amid the automotive industry’s seismic shift toward alternative-power and autonomous vehicles. China’s government is also pushing to increase the use of battery-powered cars to cut pollution and reduce dependence on imported oil, spawning a clutch of start-ups in the nation aiming to take on Tesla and legacy car makers.
NIO plans to use proceeds from the IPO for research and development, sales and marketing, and building manufacturing facilities and the supply chain, the company said in the filing.
Shares are expected to be priced on September 11 following a roadshow that starts Wednesday in Hong Kong, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg.
Concentrated power
The offering has been structured to ensure voting rights remain concentrated with founder William Li and technology company Tencent. After the IPO, Li will own 14.5% of the EV maker and have 48.3% of the voting power through Class C shares. The Class B stock owned by Tencent and related entities after the offering will represent 12.9% of NIO and 21.5% of the voting power, according to the prospectus.
As much as 5% of the ADS, each representing one Class A share, has been reserved for directors, officers, employees and other individuals associated with company, it said. Including an over-allotment option, the IPO could raise as much as $1.5bn.
After meeting investors in Hong Kong on Wednesday and Thursday, NIO management will be in Singapore on Friday, according to the deal terms. The roadshow will continue next month in London and the US.
NIO’s move for the US listing comes amid Tesla’s plan to set up a second Gigafactory in Shanghai. The US company, which has a market capitalisation of $53b, is among foreign car makers trying to make inroads in the world’s biggest EV market.
NIO, formerly known as NextEV, is one of several start-ups to have sprouted up in China after the government introduced incentives. In January, Byton, a Nanjing-based company started by former BMW executives, became the first Chinese car maker to hold a large-scale unveiling at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Others, such as WM Motor Technology and XPeng Motors, backed by funding from Alibaba Group Holdings, are also developing new models.
First vehicle
NIO’s founder Li, also known as Li Bin, plans to transfer 50-million shares, accounting for about one third of stock he owns in the company, to a trust at an "appropriate time in the future," he said in a letter included in the prospectus. Li will retain voting rights to the stock, while NIO users will discuss and propose how to use "economic benefits from these shares, through certain mechanisms to be implemented in the future," he said.
NIO began selling its first vehicle, the ES8 SUV, in December, about three years after the company was founded, and deliveries started on June 28 this year. The vehicle is priced at 448,000 yuan ($66,000) before subsidies.
As of August 28, NIO had delivered more than 1,300 ES8s and had reservations for another 15,700, according to the prospectus. The company plans to begin selling another electric SUV, the ES6, by the end of 2018, with initial deliveries in the first half of 2019.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase are arranging the offering, along with Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, UBS and Wolfe Capital.
Bloomberg
