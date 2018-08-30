Chinese EV maker NIO plans initial public offering as it takes on Tesla

Tokyo — NIO, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker backed by Tencent Holdings, of which JSE-listed Naspers owns 31%, is planning a US initial public offering (IPO) that would give it a valuation topping $8bn as it gears up to take on the likes of Tesla.

The company is aiming to raise as much as $1.3bn, offering 160-million American depositary shares (ADS) at $6.25 to $8.25 each, according to a regulatory filing in the US on Tuesday. This would give the company a market capitalisation of between $6.4bn and $8.5bn.

NIO is among Chinese EV companies raising money to fund aggressive product development and expansion amid the automotive industry’s seismic shift toward alternative-power and autonomous vehicles. China’s government is also pushing to increase the use of battery-powered cars to cut pollution and reduce dependence on imported oil, spawning a clutch of start-ups in the nation aiming to take on Tesla and legacy car makers.

NIO plans to use proceeds from the IPO for research and development, sales and marketing, and building manufacturing facilities and the supply chain, the company said in the filing.

Shares are expected to be priced on September 11 following a roadshow that starts Wednesday in Hong Kong, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg.

Concentrated power

The offering has been structured to ensure voting rights remain concentrated with founder William Li and technology company Tencent. After the IPO, Li will own 14.5% of the EV maker and have 48.3% of the voting power through Class C shares. The Class B stock owned by Tencent and related entities after the offering will represent 12.9% of NIO and 21.5% of the voting power, according to the prospectus.

As much as 5% of the ADS, each representing one Class A share, has been reserved for directors, officers, employees and other individuals associated with company, it said. Including an over-allotment option, the IPO could raise as much as $1.5bn.

After meeting investors in Hong Kong on Wednesday and Thursday, NIO management will be in Singapore on Friday, according to the deal terms. The roadshow will continue next month in London and the US.