Urgent need for Africa to put safety first

The announcement earlier in May of the Safer Choice Africa Award by international vehicle safety organisation Global NCAP is to be welcomed.

SA and Africa have some of the highest road injury and fatality figures in the world with more than 14,000 deaths from more than 800,000 crashes annually. While SA is a signatory to the Decade of Action for Road Safety, which aims to reduce road deaths by half, the figures are not improving.

Recently five people died in a zero-star rated Datsun Go when it was involved in a head-on collision with a Hyundai i10 in the Western Cape, both budget models. The sad loss of life again showed that the standards agencies are not taking safety as seriously as they should.

Global NCAP, along with other organisations such as the UN and Automobile Association (AA), is calling for an end to zero-star cars. Their calls are not to do with business or profits, they are to try to save lives.

There is, of course, the argument that is often put by car companies that make these low safety standard cars that their entry-level car is still safer than being in a minibus taxi or walking, but that argument is not acceptable. Hundreds of people buy a Renault Kwid every month, in spite of its lack of structural safety. There was an outcry when Renault tried to sell this car in Brazil. Consumers demanded more safety and they got it. Renault upgraded the car which then achieved three stars in testing.

Responsibility

Perhaps consumers do not have such a strong voice in SA, perhaps they are not being presented with the facts or perhaps they are just happy to be in a new car. Whatever the reasons, the government has a responsibility to enforce safety on our roads not just through proper law enforcement but also by raising the safety standards for the vehicles that are sold here.

It is not just the government though. We are bombarded with press releases about corporate social responsibility projects by the automotive industry in this country, but road safety is as vital an area of corporate responsibility as building schools or planting trees.