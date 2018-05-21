The international community is failing to take action on a global health crisis caused by road traffic‚ which kills 350‚000 children and adolescents each year‚ says a report endorsed by Zoleka Mandela‚ whose 13-year-old daughter Zenani was tragically killed in a car accident in 2010.

The report titled Unfinished Journey: The Global Health Response to Children & Road Traffic is under the auspices of the Child Health Initiative and is being launched on Monday at the World Health Assembly in Geneva‚ Switzerland.

It identifies road traffic as one of the most neglected issues affecting the health and wellbeing of young people.

While the scale of the epidemic is being recognised and documented by United Nations agencies‚ little or no action is taken‚ the report says.