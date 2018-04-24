SA’s road death toll for 2017 is one of the worst in years‚ despite safety campaigns to end the carnage.

"Current road safety initiatives are simply not working‚" said the Automobile Association (AA) on Tuesday.

Almost 135,000 people have died in road crashes in SA over the past decade — equivalent to the population of Midvaal municipality in Gauteng.

Road fatality statistics for 2017‚ made available by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on its website last Friday‚ showed that urgent road safety interventions were needed in the country‚ said the AA.