Hauling electric picks up

The electric vehicle market is accelerating with a focus on cars, but there is also much activity in the commercial vehicle sector.

Tesla stole the headlines when it revealed its electric Semi, but Daimler has the Mercedes-Benz eActros and the Fuso e-Canter. Volvo Trucks is about to begin trials with its electric truck solution and there are multiple smaller options in the van market.

Research firm Frost and Sullivan has released its latest analysis of the electric truck market and says the global light/medium/heavy-duty hybrid and full electric truck segments are expected to achieve annual sales of 2.25-million units by 2025.

Just as with the car market, the company says China will lead the electrification of powertrains and contribute 60% of global sales. Key factors like a policy shift toward electric powertrains, incentive programmes, strengthening emission regulations and rapid technology advancements will augment high sales growth globally.

The report, Executive Analysis of Electric Truck Market, Forecast to 2025, provides a strategic overview of growth opportunities, developments, and forecasts in North America, Europe and China.

"The case for electric trucks is becoming more compelling with new business models like leasing of trucks and battery packs or fuel-cell stacks, the availability of incentives, as well as subsidies driving market change," says Chandramowli Kailasam, mobility team leader at Frost and Sullivan.