Volvo seeking pole position

Porsche is continuing development of its first full battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Mission E.

The model was originally shown as a concept in 2015 but is planned for introduction early in the next decade. The company is so serious about the new model and possibly other BEV models that it is building a brand new manufacturing facility next to the main factory in Stuttgart.

The Mission E will feature a battery pack that is claimed to provide a range of 530km, but it will also not be short of performance with a 0-96km/h time of 3.5 seconds and hit 193km/h in just 12 seconds.

It will also ditch the industry standard 400V charging system and instead use an 800V system that Porsche says will allow an 80% charge in just 15 minutes, although customers will need a special charger to achieve that.

Into the archives

We already know that Jeep is looking at bringing back some old concepts for its new Wrangler, including a pick-up version, but the company appears to be testing a new version of the 2007 JT concept that featured a single cab and a short loadbed.

It seems unlikely that the company will put it into production, unless it plans a chassis option for American motorhomes, but it could indicate that the Jeep will get creative with concept models of the new Wrangler that is due to debut in 2018.

Regardless of whether the JT re-appears or not, our sources have confirmed that there will definitely be a double-cab bakkie version, due to be called the Scrambler, as well as the usual hard and soft-top derivatives.

