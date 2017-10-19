RUMOUR HAS IT...
Volvo seeking pole position
Volvo’s performance division, Polestar, will reveal it first unique model
Volvo’s performance division, Polestar, has stayed true to its promise to reveal it first unique model. The Polestar 1 is due to go into production in 2019 at a purpose-built facility in China.
Originally expected to be a full battery-electric model, the sports car is in fact a hybrid featuring an electric motor and a four-cylinder Volvo Drive-E engine. Volvo is claiming an electric-only range of 150km which is impressive for the industry and even more impressive considering the Polestar 1 has a power output of 448kW and torque of 1,000Nm. The company is promising full BEV models will follow soon after in the form of the Polestar 2 passenger car and Polestar 3 SUV.
On a mission
Porsche is continuing development of its first full battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Mission E.
The model was originally shown as a concept in 2015 but is planned for introduction early in the next decade. The company is so serious about the new model and possibly other BEV models that it is building a brand new manufacturing facility next to the main factory in Stuttgart.
The Mission E will feature a battery pack that is claimed to provide a range of 530km, but it will also not be short of performance with a 0-96km/h time of 3.5 seconds and hit 193km/h in just 12 seconds.
It will also ditch the industry standard 400V charging system and instead use an 800V system that Porsche says will allow an 80% charge in just 15 minutes, although customers will need a special charger to achieve that.
Into the archives
We already know that Jeep is looking at bringing back some old concepts for its new Wrangler, including a pick-up version, but the company appears to be testing a new version of the 2007 JT concept that featured a single cab and a short loadbed.
It seems unlikely that the company will put it into production, unless it plans a chassis option for American motorhomes, but it could indicate that the Jeep will get creative with concept models of the new Wrangler that is due to debut in 2018.
Regardless of whether the JT re-appears or not, our sources have confirmed that there will definitely be a double-cab bakkie version, due to be called the Scrambler, as well as the usual hard and soft-top derivatives.
Concepts for Tokyo
Toyota will reveal a pair of interesting concepts at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show.
The company has revealed some information on its GR HV sports concept that looks strangely similar to the existing 86 in its overall architecture.
Apart from some different styling, the major difference is that it features a targa-style roofless design, hinting at a possiblepossible rival to the Mazda MX-5 RF (retractable fastback).
The company will also reveal the TJ Cruiser, a SUV which can also be a van.
Bike safer
We all know about safety systems in cars that can detect traffic around it, but what about some of the most vulnerable motorised road users, bikers?
BMW has presented its R1200 RS Connected Ride prototype, which looks into the future of motorcycle safety systems. In addition to a crossing and left-turn assistant it features a large number of further systems designed to prevent crashes between motorcycles and cars.
Other traffic users who are about to disregard the right of way are warned as well as the motorcycle rider. This dangerous situation is detected and warning measures are initiated thanks to vehicle to vehicle communication (V2V), based on a cross-manufacturer communication standard and high-precision localisation via D-GNSS (differential-global navigation satellite system).
Polluting plug-ins
Research in the UK has found that plug-in hybrids (PHEV) are not as environmentally friendly as first thought, although not for obvious reasons.
It turns out that UK drivers are similar to those in other countries such as Norway if they have a PHEV as a company car. Most company car owners have a company fuel card and drivers are choosing just to use the internal combustion engine with fuel the company pays for rather than fork out for using their own electricity at home to charge the car.
In Norway the government moved the subsidies for company PHEV drivers, something that might also happen in the UK. Because most PHEV vehicles feature a downsized engine that needs to be enhanced by the electric motor, the engine is having to work harder and therefore produces more emissions.
Who’d have thought, hey?
