Volvo boosts performance for electric pole position

Volvo has unveiled its first standalone model under the Polestar brand, the Swedish car maker’s performance division.

It is part of the company’s strategy to push electrification across all models.

The Polestar 1 was unveiled in Shanghai and will be built at a factory in China. With production of the model earmarked for mid-2019, the performance hybrid will have a similar outlook to that used by the BMW i8, which means the use of exotic materials such as carbon fibre in the interest of weight reduction and rigidity.

The model is quoted to have a 150km electric-only range, thanks to a double electric motor system driving both rear wheels, connected by planetary gears. Producing 163kW, plus the support of an Integrated Starter Generator, the Polestar 1 in pure electric mode is a rear-wheel drive electric performance car, which should yield awesome dynamics, too.

The electric motors are aided by the company’s 2.0l, four-cylinder petrol engine to produce a combined power output of 448kW and 1,000Nm, placing the model at the sharp end of the performance spectrum. It will have planetary gears, which will shuffle power and torque between the two rear wheels and provide a torque vectoring mechanism to enable better traction through corners.