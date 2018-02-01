Revamp blasts Polo to next level

The new model will be offered in Trendline, Comfort and Highline trim options with an additional Beats edition thrown in for good measure, with the latter featuring a 300W sound system.

What makes the new Polo a more refined offering is its MQB platform that underpins the Golf, Passat and Tiguan, meaning it’s a commonly used platform that can be tailored for different models in the company’s product portfolio.

The wheelbase at 2,548mm is 92mm longer than its predecessor, while overall length at 4,053mm is 81mm longer. Boot space has increased by 70l and now measures a useable 350l.

While the exterior design still harks back to its predecessor in terms of lineage, the new model moves things forward in that the front represents the company’s corporate face that has trickled down from the Passat and Tiguan in recent times and will underscore future models from the brand. Depending on models, there are halogen headlights and LED daytime running lights across the range with LED headlights an option on the Highline models.

While the exterior has seen the vehicle mature in its disposition, it is the interior where things have taken another step northwards in perceived quality, particularly in the instance of the Highline models. The drop-down fascia has been angled towards the driver and is said to give a more driver-focused cockpit. As an option, the Polo can be had with a digital instrument cluster and a number of safety items such as blind spot monitoring, park assist with manoeuvre braking and a multi-collision braking system.