Between a roc and a poor exchange rate

It even whips through quick direction changes with rock-solid body control and none of that up-across-over feel from the rear-end bodywork on most SUVs or crossovers. It just hunkers down and transfers its weight while keeping the body flat and punches through. Mid-corner bumps don’t threaten the composure, either, and it rides them ridiculously well when you’re hustling through bends.

There are three damping modes and, as usual, you’ll only need Comfort for exceedingly gnarly road surfaces, you’ll only need Sport to briefly impress somebody (though it doesn’t ride poorly) and you’ll spend most of your T-Roc’s life in the Auto setting. Because it’s that clever.

Its rock-solid body construction helps with the handling, too, and the all-wheel drive feels like it effortlessly gets the power to the road. The cheaper, front-drive version doesn’t struggle much, either, though it’s dealing with less power. It’s almost a GTi for the crossover category. It’s that good.

There’s a small price to pay for that in its firmness over bumps at low speed, but it’s not significantly firmer than a Golf, and that’s damned near the best thing in the compact class.

Its three engines (one of them a diesel) all run turbochargers, beginning with the cheerful little 1.0l, three-cylinder unit, complete with direct injection, that inhabits the front-wheel drive poverty pack.

The new 1.5l, four-cylinder petrol motor is also available, but of more interest to the scorecards will be the 1,968cc turbodiesel, with 110kW of power and, from 1,750r/min, 340Nm of torque.

But it’s the 140kW, 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine that stands out as the one that most suits the T-Roc’s chassis character. The detuned Golf GTi engine is lighter over the front end than the diesel and it’s also a bit tastier, spins a lot sweeter and is free with its punchy fun.

It’s a strong engine, mated to a strong seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that flicks through shifts with unimpeachable smoothness (except when it brings the artificial jolts in the Sport mode).

It’s a great small engine, full of torque (its 320Nm hits at 1,500rpm), free of tremors and quick to respond to the throttle. There are some hints to old-style driving here, with the Sport mode speeding up the throttle response and the paddle shifts giving the driver the feeling of control, but the car is now smart enough to do both jobs at least as well, and as timely, as you can.

There’s also a round controller to select different all-wheel drive modes for different surfaces, which seemed to work well for our limited off-road attacks, and it combines with an electric parking brake.

The driving package runs the now-normal suite of Volkswagen safety tech, from the cross-parking warning to pedestrian detection to active cruise control to a self-parking system.

Character

That all gives the T-Roc a dose of inherent character that makes its two-tone paint scheme, flashier colours and bright interior trims feel authentic, rather than a tack-on attempt at individualism. The white-on-blue, which looks naff in pictures, actually works extremely well in natural light.

Its design is a fresh start for VW and the wide grille and crisply curved wheel arches are a clear departure from the conservative norms of cars like the Passat and the Tiguan.

Through it all, it delivers a clear crossover look, while shying away from looking or feeling overtly tall, and it neatly combines straight lines, sharp edges and softer curves in a concert of design precision. It’s the same inside, where the T-Roc delivers on every VW brand promise except the use of top-end materials in the dashboard.

To keep the Golf in its position of pre-eminence inside Volkswagen, it will only build 200,000 of them a year in Europe and another 250,000 a year in China. And they’ll shift every single one. Hopefully the company will decide to share some of them with SA.