Volkswagen Polo: Small favourite gets bigger

The rear seats are the primary beneficiaries of the bigger wheelbase, with more headroom despite the lower roofline and demonstrably more legroom than its predecessor. The front seats are the place to be, though. Everything is slightly tilted towards the driver, including the air-conditioning controls, which have been dropped down low in the centre console area.

The base cabin spec delivers a traditional pair of analogue dials, split by a small digital screen, but that can be replaced (at a significant cost) for an 11.7-inch digital instrument cluster. It’s clear and clean, with the ability to switch between views and which can be tailored.

On the same level as the dash, is an infotainment screen that can be either 6.5 or eight inches with three levels of sophistication, including a glass screen over the bigger units. They’re gesture control, with supplementary touchscreen options popping up as your fingers get closer.

VW also makes much of the connectivity of the Polo, which makes it even more odd that the standard car doesn’t come with a USB socket. Pay enough, and VW will deliver inductive charging for your cellphone.

There are disappointments, though. The plastic trim down low in the cabin feels a fair bit below premium and they’ve done away with overhead grab handles. CEO Herbert Deiss insists the decision was taken before he arrived in mid-2015, but it means the only grab handles are part of the armrests.

There are also some design bits and pieces, which VW has almost hidden cleverly, but not quite. Where the two pieces of colour for the dashboard meet, the bottom is separated by the steering column, but the top part has an angled seam that’s usually hidden from the driver by the steering wheel. But it’s not hidden from the passenger.

The Polo runs a raft of conventional powertrains and there are no immediate plans to electrify it. Instead, it will eventually receive some mild hybridisation to lower the petrol engines’ CO2 emissions, but for now they’ll be powered by petrol or diesel.

Local models have yet to be confirmed, but internationally the range will start with a pair of nonturbo, three-cylinder engines. The entry-level 1.0l has just 48kW of power and 95Nm of torque, which explains away the 15.5-second "sprint" to 100km/h, but doesn’t suggest why that might be slower than its predecessor.

The stronger of the two atmo three-pots has 55kW and the same 95Nm of torque (its power peak is higher than the 48kW car) and oozes through to 100km/h in 14.9 seconds. Not spritely. The more favourable option is the 70kW/ 175Nm turbocharged version of the same 999cc engine, which pulls the 0-100km/h time down to 10.8 seconds and rips a full 6.5 seconds off the fourth-gear burst from 80-120km/h.