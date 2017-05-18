LAUNCH NEWS
CX-5 — Zoom Zoom with a zooty new exterior
Mazda has taken the scalpel to its CX-5 medium SUV and the results are impressive
Mazda has not so much given its CX-5 a facelift than it has remodelled the entire exterior of the model as we found at its launch.
Originally launched in 2012, the company made no bones about its intentions to brawl with the best of them in the industry which, at the time, included the likes of the Hyundai ix35, Toyota Rav4, Kia Sportage and the Nissan Qashqai to name a few. The model was initially only available in 2.0l and 2.5l petrol derivatives but was later expanded to include a turbodiesel variant, too.
Now the company has introduced an even more extensive update to the current model, which includes an all-new front and rear end that showcases the company’s new design language. A new, more assertive grille is flanked by narrower headlights that see the grille’s chrome embellishments extending into the headlight clusters.
The bonnet’s front edges have been given a floating design look, which is stunning to say the least. The rear, meanwhile, has been tidied up even further with slimmer rear lights that give the vehicle a slightly more hunkered down look not far removed from the Mazda 3 hatchback.
There are also new wheel designs in an anthracite colour measuring from 17 up to 19 inches.
Cabin appointments have also seen major improvements that include soft touch padding on the dashboard and most of the contact points. It all looks and feels, dare I say it, premium. In addition all models now come standard with dual USB ports and an SD card slot in the centre console.
From the Individual specification up, items such as a 10-speaker Bose sound system, head-up display, powerlift tail gate as well as the Smart City Brake Support and Driver Attention Alert advanced safety features are all standard fare.
There have been a great deal of changes undertaken below the surface, such as the slightly tweaked engines (the 2.0l petrol in particular) that feels sprightlier than the similar unit in the CX-3 Individual, largely due to the fact that it is allied to a six-speed manual gearbox as opposed to an automatic. The power is slightly up on this model with 121kW and 210Nm (compared to 110kW and 190Nm in the CX-3). Dynamically the CX-5 feels more planted, more driver focused, which is a trait we have come to appreciate of the firm’s latest crop of cars.
The company has also found it befitting to rationalise the range and has now offered a 2.0l, front-wheel drive variant in mid-specification Dynamic trim, but allied to an automatic transmission, which should easily be the volume seller of the range.
Starting at a price of R378,900 for the Active manual and going up to R557,500 for the turbodiesel Akera automatic, the model is relatively well-priced compared to its immediate rivals, although the CX-5 range does, pound for pound, offer better standard specification than most of the competition.
The diesel automatic in Akera specification is the one you truly want, thanks to its 129kW and stout 420Nm, but pricing at R557,500 does mean it encroaches into the next segment of cars in the premium segment including Audi’s Q5 and BMW’s X3, albeit in entry-level, basic derivatives.
It remains a great pity that Mazda is yet to offer small capacity, turbo petrol engines that would easily see its cars on a par if not better than its counterparts. It would give rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, my personal favourite in the segment, something to ponder.
Alas, this is not yet to be, but hopefully the next generation of the company’s models such as the all-new Mazda 3, touted to launch sometime in 2018, will address this one shortcoming of the Japanese manufacturer.
Because, everywhere else, the brand is really getting into its stride, finding its design and quality mojo that could easily see it compete in the premium segments, at the very least on quality, finish and drive polish.
From a brand equity perspective, it might take a bit more time, but with such compelling designs trickling through its product portfolio, this is definitely the brand to keep a beady eye on in the foreseeable future.
