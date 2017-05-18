CX-5 — Zoom Zoom with a zooty new exterior

Mazda has not so much given its CX-5 a facelift than it has remodelled the entire exterior of the model as we found at its launch.

Originally launched in 2012, the company made no bones about its intentions to brawl with the best of them in the industry which, at the time, included the likes of the Hyundai ix35, Toyota Rav4, Kia Sportage and the Nissan Qashqai to name a few. The model was initially only available in 2.0l and 2.5l petrol derivatives but was later expanded to include a turbodiesel variant, too.

Now the company has introduced an even more extensive update to the current model, which includes an all-new front and rear end that showcases the company’s new design language. A new, more assertive grille is flanked by narrower headlights that see the grille’s chrome embellishments extending into the headlight clusters.