Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Hot driving display adds to funky Mazda2

The Mazda2 range gets a new model as well as a number of new features

20 April 2017 - 06:45 AM Motor News Reporter
The funky Mazda2 is now available with features once only found in luxury vehicles. Picture: QUICKPIC
The funky Mazda2 is now available with features once only found in luxury vehicles. Picture: QUICKPIC

It is not just the CX-3 range that has received a new Individual Plus model. Mazda SA has also added a model of the same name to its little Mazda2.

The new derivative is a 1.5 automatic and comes with an array of additional features that are now also available on the Hazumi 1.5 DE auto derivative. These include a shark-fin antenna, auto-fold mirrors, head-up display (HUD), full leather seats, side and curtain airbags, rear parking sensor as well as a lane departure warning system (LDWS). In addition to the LDWS, the diesel model also gets blind-spot monitoring.

Two of the biggest new features are the HUD and the LDWS. Mazda calls its HUD an active driving display. It shows driving information such as speed, next turn directions from the satellite navigation and safety alerts. It is positioned directly in front of the driver, which means it provides all the information without needing to take one’s eyes off the road. The height at the display can be adjusted to match the eye line.

The LDWS detects line marking on the road and warns the driver of unintentional lane departures. This system is particularly effective in situations where the road is continuously straight and drivers have a tendency not to pay sufficient attention to the road. When the lane change is accompanied by turn-signal operation or acceleration, the system recognises the manoeuvre as intentional and does not sound an alarm.

New colours

Other feature enhancements include two new exterior colours — eternal blue mica and deep crimson mica — on all models, the addition of LED front fog lamps and cruise control from the dynamic model as well as an automatic shift switch (paddle shifters) introduced to the automatic models.

Pricing starts at R215,100 with the new Individual Plus model costing R286,200.

CAR OF THE YEAR: Swedes rise to top again

The 2016 Wesbank-SAGMJ Car of the Year has been crowned, but the result was a close affair, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
1 year ago

NEW MODELS: Inspiration for a new group of fans

Mazda has brought a serious challenger to the compact hatch market with its new Mazda2
Life
2 years ago

INTERVIEW: Solo adventure begins

Mazda is going it alone in SA. Roger Houghton spoke to some of its executives at the Joburg Motor Show
Life
3 years ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cape youth choir hits the right notes in US
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Sophiatown not just song and dance about nostalgia
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Technology advances for Mercedes-Benz’s star limo
Life / Motoring
4.
Crossover to cross into electric realm
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

ROAD TEST: Ford Figo falling further behind the pack
Life / Motoring

WORLD CAR AWARDS: Fun zooms past function
Life / Motoring

RUMOUR HAS IT... Big changes at Mini; electric vehicles set to charge
Life / Motoring

CAR OF THE YEAR: Swedes rise to top again
Life / Motoring

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.