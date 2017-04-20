Hot driving display adds to funky Mazda2

It is not just the CX-3 range that has received a new Individual Plus model. Mazda SA has also added a model of the same name to its little Mazda2.

The new derivative is a 1.5 automatic and comes with an array of additional features that are now also available on the Hazumi 1.5 DE auto derivative. These include a shark-fin antenna, auto-fold mirrors, head-up display (HUD), full leather seats, side and curtain airbags, rear parking sensor as well as a lane departure warning system (LDWS). In addition to the LDWS, the diesel model also gets blind-spot monitoring.

Two of the biggest new features are the HUD and the LDWS. Mazda calls its HUD an active driving display. It shows driving information such as speed, next turn directions from the satellite navigation and safety alerts. It is positioned directly in front of the driver, which means it provides all the information without needing to take one’s eyes off the road. The height at the display can be adjusted to match the eye line.

The LDWS detects line marking on the road and warns the driver of unintentional lane departures. This system is particularly effective in situations where the road is continuously straight and drivers have a tendency not to pay sufficient attention to the road. When the lane change is accompanied by turn-signal operation or acceleration, the system recognises the manoeuvre as intentional and does not sound an alarm.

New colours

Other feature enhancements include two new exterior colours — eternal blue mica and deep crimson mica — on all models, the addition of LED front fog lamps and cruise control from the dynamic model as well as an automatic shift switch (paddle shifters) introduced to the automatic models.

Pricing starts at R215,100 with the new Individual Plus model costing R286,200.