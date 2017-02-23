Prancing Horse holds head high

Ferrari is the world’s most powerful car brand while Toyota is at the top in brand value, according to UK-based valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

The consultancy values the brands of thousands of the world’s biggest companies annually.

Brands are first evaluated to determine their power and strength (based on factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation) and given a corresponding letter grade up to AAA+.

Brand strength is used to determine what proportion of a business’s revenue is contributed by the brand, which is projected into perpetuity to determine the brand’s value.

The world’s 100 most valuable car brands are then ranked and included in the Brand Finance Auto 100.

Ferrari is among the top 10 strongest brands from any industry. Its brand strength has improved by three points in 2017 to 92, leading to an upgrading of its brand rating to the maximum AAA+.