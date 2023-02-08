Life / Gadgets & Gear

Microsoft’s new AI search adept at restaurant recommendations but backs away from politics

09 February 2023 - 05:00 Dina Bass

Microsoft’s new OpenAI-powered Bing search fares pretty well with a conversation about choosing a Seattle restaurant and queries that involve combining two different pieces of information to get a single answer. It does less well with questions about politics.            

Here’s what we got when we tried various queries in the search and chat functions of the new Bing, which was released on Tuesday in limited preview...

