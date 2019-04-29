Health: Hi-tech shoe might just steal your running coach’s job

Professional fearmongers have spent a lot of time convincing us that artificial intelligence (AI) is ushering us towards the unemployment line. In the next decades, AI will apparently make human truck drivers, stockbrokers, doctors and journalists redundant.

Even creatives are not safe. Warner Music Group signed an algorithm to a record deal in March, so it is likely that soon ones and zeros will be just as responsible for chauffeuring you home after a few drinks as they will be for the song you yodel en route.

The assumption is that technology is taking our jobs because it is better at it, but is that true? Cue the Under Armour Hovr Phantom, the shoe that’s stealing your running coach’s job. The basic mechanics of the shoe are simple enough. They’ve simply taken a comfy running shoe that fits like a sock and embedded a sensor in the sole that can be linked to an app.

The idea of a running app is not groundbreaking; there are probably more running apps out there than loaves of bread when Jesus was trying to meet his CSR objectives. This one sets itself apart from the crowd though.

The basic idea behind most running apps is to track your run in terms of time, distance, elevation and maybe heart rate. That is all coupled with predetermined workouts voiced over by annoyingly motivational running coaches, and voila! The Hovr Phantom takes this a couple of steps further.

The shoe sensors link up with the app, which analyses your run in detail. It looks at your stride length and cadence and how they interact with each other. Once a benchmark has been set for you, the shoe begins making suggestions, such as lengthening your stride or slowing the cadence to hit that perfect pace.

The more you run, the better it gets at knowing how you run, and thus what’s best for you.It does this without a cheery American voice chirping, “You can do it!” as you huff up a steep hill. Once you’re done, you can plaster the run data all over social media to show what a diligent runner you are — #fitnessgoals.

Is that enough to render the profession of running coach obsolete? Well, that depends on how you feel after speaking to Peteni Kuzwayo.

At the beginning of 2010 Kuzwayo felt overweight, unhealthy and was having business struggles. His weekends were a boozy blur. A change was needed.

“Running was the lowest-hanging fruit. I had a pair of takkies, headphones, shorts and a top. That’s all you really need at the beginning. I’ve seen guys start out running in All Stars,” Kuzwayo says.

By the end of the year he had completed his first marathon and 18 months into his journey he had completed his first Comrades.