Between the white lines: writing about rugby
The World Cup-winning Springboks, a coach’s autobiography and two nostalgic labours of love
01 February 2024 - 05:00
Books about rugby, much like those who play the game, come in all shapes and sizes. There are histories, biographies, hagiographies, diaries, potboilers and even the occasional novel.
In 2008 Mills & Boon, publishers of bodice-rippers (no jockstrap jokes, please), commissioned a series of novels with a rugby theme, one of which was titled Nice Girls Finish Last, a double entendre so obvious it could be understood by even the thickest front-ranker. Hans Pienaar’s novel Drie, even with its descriptions of clumsy adolescent sex, is as far from that genre as the author is from Springbok selection...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.