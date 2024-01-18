Life / Books

Five books to read in January

Money and bad behaviour, a family in exile, psychedelic opulence and mystery, war and unsettling photographs

BL Premium
18 January 2024 - 05:00
by Monique Verduyn

Money, indiscretion, bad behaviour

Come and Get It, by Kiley Reid..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.