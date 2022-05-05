BOOK REVIEW: Uncovering the human condition through Mel Brooks comedy
'All About Me!' takes the reader through the making of his greatest comic movies
05 May 2022 - 05:05
This is the first time I have read a biography of someone who nearly killed me.
When I first watched Mel Brooks’s masterpieces Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles in the cinema, I was one of many whose uncontrollable laughter became life-threatening...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now