Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Uncovering the human condition through Mel Brooks comedy 'All About Me!' takes the reader through the making of his greatest comic movies B L Premium

This is the first time I have read a biography of someone who nearly killed me.

When I first watched Mel Brooks’s masterpieces Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles in the cinema, I was one of many whose uncontrollable laughter became life-threatening...