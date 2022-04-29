Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Redeeming the Jesus narrative from the straitjacket of colonial packaging Hateful, homophobic Christians may be on the rise, but Kopano Maroga's provocative art is looking to change all that B L Premium

Hateful, homophobic Jesus is on the rise. In US states such as Florida, in the name of so-called Christian values, books have been banned and teachers have been fired for daring to suggest that young people benefit from open conversations about race, gender and sexual orientation.

This extremism may seem very far away, but the tentacles of the GOP of Donald Trump and the conservative Christian right stretch across the Atlantic, compounding the colonial- and apartheid-era indoctrination that has produced bigoted orthodoxies at odds with the church’s message of love, tolerance and equality. ..