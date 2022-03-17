Six new novels to read this autumn

Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart
From the Booker Prize-winning author of the devastating, brilliant Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart’s second novel, Young Mungo, is another gut-wrenching portrayal of working-class life. The novel chronicles the illicit and dangerous love between two young men: Mungo, a Protestant, and James, a Catholic. They live in a brutal, hypermasculine world, caught between two Glasgow housing estates where the young divide themselves along sectarian lines and fight territorial battles for the sake of reputation. Their bond is immediate, deep and seemingly impossible to sustain under the circumstances. The threat of discovery is constant and the punishment terrifying. Stuart’s lyrical novel is harrowing yet infused with hope...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now