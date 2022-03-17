Life / Books Six new novels to read this autumn B L Premium

Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart

From the Booker Prize-winning author of the devastating, brilliant Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart’s second novel, Young Mungo, is another gut-wrenching portrayal of working-class life. The novel chronicles the illicit and dangerous love between two young men: Mungo, a Protestant, and James, a Catholic. They live in a brutal, hypermasculine world, caught between two Glasgow housing estates where the young divide themselves along sectarian lines and fight territorial battles for the sake of reputation. Their bond is immediate, deep and seemingly impossible to sustain under the circumstances. The threat of discovery is constant and the punishment terrifying. Stuart’s lyrical novel is harrowing yet infused with hope...