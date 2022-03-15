Life / Motoring

Sebastian Vettel gets cutting-edge simulator ahead of new F1 season

Based on the chassis of 2021’s F1 racer, it’s designed to give a realistic driver’s view behind the wheel

15 March 2022 - 16:42 Motor News Reporter
The simulator is designed to mimic the characteristics of a real F1 car in the comfort of his home. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One (F1) team has delivered a cutting-edge simulator, based on an AMR21 R&D chassis, to the home of Sebastian Vettel.

In such a global championship, logistics and time constraints can make simulator time tricky to accommodate, so the home simulator offers Vettel the chance to get into the zone ahead of Grand Prix weekends.

In 2021, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a new challenge for drivers and teams, and Vettel was unable to complete simulator time ahead of the event, so his new set-up offers the chance of initial familiarisation with upcoming new tracks.

He and the team decided to begin the process of building a simulator late in the 2021 campaign. The project evolved into a set-up that included three screens and real physical parts from the AMR21.

The design ensures Vettel has a realistic driver’s view behind the wheel, right up to the Honey Ryder decal behind the steering wheel and the AMR21’s wing mirrors and headrest. The simulator is fitted with his race seat, headrest and seat belt used during the 2021 campaign.

The detail is down to the tee with an F1 wheel, headrest and seat belt. Picture: SUPPLIED
But the team’s expertise went beyond the cockpit, also helping to create the metal framework in which the simulator sits, as well as implementing the three-screen set-up after a two-screen version proved limiting.

Overseen by senior garage equipment designer Matt Tomalin, discussions and research into the project began in April 2021, with two months spent honing the design with CAD tools.

Construction began in July, before the process of driver feedback and fault-finding followed in August. By September, the simulator was ready to be shipped to Vettel’s home. Simulator designer and manufacturer Pro Sim also supported the team in the provision of the steering wheel feedback system, and in the calibration of a braking system that mimics an F1 car’s set-up.

While drivers across the grid have access to their own, Vettel’s takes the rare step of replicating the driver cockpit experience. It means that the four-time World Champion can factor his own simulator sessions into his preparations for each Grand Prix in 2022, extracting every bit of performance he can.

Norris fastest in first F1 practice of 2022

The McLaren driver sets the pace at the start of a new F1 era, with champ Verstappen clocking the most laps
Life
2 weeks ago

Beware of phishing scams on F1 streaming sites

Kaspersky warns of scamming activity intensifying ahead of this weekend’s Italian GP
Life
6 months ago

Aston Martin chases F1 glory with ex-McLaren boss Whitmarsh

CEO joined marque last year after 10 drivers’ and constructors’ titles before being ousted
Life
4 weeks ago

Lewis Hamilton ends speculation about his F1 future

As Mercedes launches new car, former champ says he was never going to stop racing
Life
3 weeks ago
