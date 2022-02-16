Nicholas Latifi received death threats after Abu Dhabi F1 race

Canadian Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi had to hire extra security after receiving death threats after the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old crashed in the closing laps of the race, triggering a safety car that turned the result on its head, when an altered restart procedure allowed Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to pass Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap and deny the Briton an unprecedented eighth title.

Latifi received a barrage of online abuse after the race, including death threats.

“Yeah, it sounds funny, it sounds silly but we definitely did take threats seriously,” Latifi told reporters after the launch of the Williams team’s new 2022 livery.

“All it could take is one drunk fan at an airport or you bump into someone who’s having a bad day, intoxicated or under the influence or something and has these really extreme opinions.

“All it takes is that one in a million person, so some days I was back in London after the race and I did have some security with me when I was doing certain things,” he said, adding he had a security detail with him when he visited Winter Wonderland with his girlfriend.