Smokers, if you’re not going to quit, consider an alternative

Changes to regulations and advances in science and technology have changed the way we live. Using these advances to reduce the negative effects of our potentially harmful behaviour is known as "harm reduction".

The more the concept of harm reduction becomes integrated into our everyday lives, the greater the benefit not only for ourselves but also for others and even the environment.

For instance, it's well known that there’s danger in exposing yourself to too much sunshine. While the safest option of all may be to never sunbathe, there are many innovations from sunglasses to sunscreen that are designed to make this activity safer. That’s harm reduction.