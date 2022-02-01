National CLIMATE CHANGE Government’s R172bn fossil fuel subsidy at odds with climate ambitions B L Premium

The SA government’s spending on energy subsidies is out of tune with its stated climate change ambitions contained in its Paris Agreement commitment and the energy transition deal it struck with major developed economies late in 2021, according to a report published on Monday.

SA, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in Africa, has a standing commitment to limit emissions to between 350-million tonnes and 420-million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent — a reduction of about 20%-33% by 2030...