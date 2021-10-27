How caviar became a hero ingredient in La Prairie skincare
La Prairie's iconic skincare range nourishes the skin and offers a range of exciting benefits
SKIN CAVIAR LIQUID LIFT | Created in 2012
Caviar is life. This re-imagination of the very first caviar-enriched creation of the House is a statement in audacity and a manifestation of the power of life. A tribute to the original Skin Caviar, the caviar beads – visible within the silver-framed window – transform into a potent lifting infusion. Gravity is defied, time is enriched with life.
SKIN CAVIAR LUXE CREAM | Created in 1998
Inspired by the serenity of Swiss lakes and enriched with the potency of Swiss caviar, this masterpiece is the height of lifting and indulgence. The spirit of the House is contained in the iconic cobalt blue jar. Designed in the codes of Bauhaus and infused with the colour of Niki de Saint Phalle’s “Nanas”, it is an homage to a pivotal encounter between the House and the world of art, to the fusion of arts and science inherent to La Prairie.
SKIN CAVIAR EYE LIFT | Created in 2019
The eye becomes the focus of the House’s Swiss caviar science. Bringing the iconic lift of Skin Caviar Liquid Lift to the most delicate, expressive area of the face, it sets in motion a ritual of indulgence for the eye. The beauty of the gaze, reawakened, becomes an artistic outlet for La Prairie, interpreted by emerging Swiss artists.
SKIN CAVIAR LUXE EYE CREAM | Created in 2007
The gaze evokes intensity, passion, a propensity to dream. La Prairie explores this emotional quality with this rich cream for the most delicate area of the face – a lifting indulgence for the eyes. The potency and sensorial experience of caviar, the minimal aesthetic codes of Bauhaus – it is La Prairie’s signature Art of Caviar devoted to the beauty of the gaze.
For more information, visit the La Prairie website.
Watch the video below:
This article was paid for by La Prairie.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.