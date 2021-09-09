Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Finding the common threads of accomplishment Michael Barber brings out the human side much more than he has done in his previous writings B L Premium

Recently, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Khanyago spoke of the “execution deficit” within the government — just like a banker.

But if we think about our most recent and urgent need for the state to respond and deliver effectively — notably, to be protected from the outburst of looting and violence — the national commentary is justifiably far less polite about the performance of our government...