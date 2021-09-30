Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Mercenaries, stars and armchair warriors: what happened to the kidnapped Chibok girls

‘Bring Back Our Girls’ is an interesting study in how power has shifted to allow celebrities to force political action

30 September 2021 - 05:10 Lesley Stones

You might vaguely remember the shocking news of 276 girls in Nigeria who were kidnapped by Boko Haram. 

Maybe you ramped up the Twitter storm by reposting #BringBackOurGirls, a hashtag that spread globally and piled pressure on the Nigerian government to mount a rescue mission...

