BOOK REVIEW: Mercenaries, stars and armchair warriors: what happened to the kidnapped Chibok girls
‘Bring Back Our Girls’ is an interesting study in how power has shifted to allow celebrities to force political action
30 September 2021 - 05:10
You might vaguely remember the shocking news of 276 girls in Nigeria who were kidnapped by Boko Haram.
Maybe you ramped up the Twitter storm by reposting #BringBackOurGirls, a hashtag that spread globally and piled pressure on the Nigerian government to mount a rescue mission...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now