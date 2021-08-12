Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: The chaos caused when words fail us Jon McGregor’s new novel, Lean Fall Stand, takes a look at the power of language — and the monumental loss caused by the lack thereof BL PREMIUM

Antarctica is the coldest continent on earth. It’s also the only one where humans could never survive unaided. There are no permanent residents, but people live there each year to explore this remote wilderness encased in ice.

Out of our fascination with it have come many books, accounts of daring polar exploration and survival against the harshest odds. One of the most incredible stories is the true tale of Ernest Shackleton’s survival after his ship became trapped and crushed by ice in the Weddell Sea...