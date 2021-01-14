BOOK REVIEW: Obama’s book a near perfect guide for policy wonks
14 January 2021 - 05:07
There are a few reasons why I have been encouraging my friends to read Barack Obama’s biography, A Promised Land. All 700 pages of it, not counting the additional 50 pages of acknowledgments and references.
Lugging around the hardback version of this tome is one step towards getting the famous, toned arms of Michelle Obama. It also gives you bragging rights with your friends and colleagues, who would not have read it, especially in those silent minutes on a Zoom call when you are waiting for some laggard to get the meeting started...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now