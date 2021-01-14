Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Obama’s book a near perfect guide for policy wonks BL PREMIUM

There are a few reasons why I have been encouraging my friends to read Barack Obama’s biography, A Promised Land. All 700 pages of it, not counting the additional 50 pages of acknowledgments and references.

Lugging around the hardback version of this tome is one step towards getting the famous, toned arms of Michelle Obama. It also gives you bragging rights with your friends and colleagues, who would not have read it, especially in those silent minutes on a Zoom call when you are waiting for some laggard to get the meeting started...