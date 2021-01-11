David Hasselhoff’s KITT goes on auction (and he’ll deliver too)

Fancy a piece of famous 1980s motoring and TV memorabilia?

The iconic Pontiac Trans Am Firebird used in the Knight Rider television series, better known in the show as K.I.T.T (Knight Industries Two Thousand), is being auctioned later this month by UK-based LiveAuctioneers. It’s the personal car of actor David Hasselhoff who portrayed Michael Knight in the series, and as a bonus “The Hoff” will personally deliver the car to its new owner.

The fully functional left-hand-drive car is converted to look like the advanced talking Trans Am in the cult TV show, including the hi-tech (for the time) dashboard with its array of colourful buttons and digital displays.

Knight Rider ran from 1982 to 1986 and Trans Am earned cult status in automotive lore, alongside vehicles like the Back to the Future DeLorean time machine and Herbie the anthropomorphic VW Beetle.

The prescient TV series forecast a number of technologies that are getting closer to reality in modern cars three-and-a-half decades later. For example, the fictional KITT had an advanced on-board artificial intelligence which talked and wisecracked with its driver, and was able to drive itself.