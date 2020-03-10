Life / Books The shortest words with the biggest impact The debate about naming gender and sex has raged for centuries BL PREMIUM

Are you, gentle reader, a he, a she, a they or even a ze?

It may seem a fashionable cultural question in this era of gender fluidity — and yet, as an impressive new book by retired English professor Dennis Baron shows, the debate over gender-neutral pronouns, in which language becomes the surrogate for addressing social concerns, has raged for centuries.