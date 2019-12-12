Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Biographies of the Beast and Dalton are like gospel and metal The stories written about two World Cup-winning Boks differ in pace as much as their life choices BL PREMIUM

About all that James Dalton and Tendai Mtawarira have in common is that both inhabited the front row of the Springbok team — though years apart — and that their biographies have been timed for the same Christmas.

Even the writing is a contrast. Bullet: The James Dalton Story by Mark Keohane is full of robust, crash-ball verbs and startling revelations; Beast: Tendai Mtawarira with Andy Capostagno is more subtle and at times even gentle. Keohane’s prose is Damian de Allende at full tilt; Capostagno’s more like Cheslin Kolbe slipping tackles.