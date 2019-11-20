The visually dramatic Audi A7 Sportback is progressive in tech and design

With the styling of a coupé, the space of a sedan, and the variability of an avant, the Audi A7 Sportback combines the best of three worlds. The second generation of the Gran Turismo, is the essence of Audi’s new design language in a large and visually striking four-door coupé and is now available for sale in SA.

The exterior design embodies large surfaces and sharp edges with alternating light and shadows. The wide Singleframe grille and prominent air scoops present a bold and edgy façade to the face of the vehicle, while the pronounced wheel contours reference Audi’s quattro genes. The Audi A7 Sportback immediately attracts attention and is a design masterpiece on its own.

The Audi A7 Sportback’s distinctive lighting feature in the front and rear are highlights worth noting. HD Matrix LED headlights with 12 separate strips create a characteristic lighting signature, and are optionally available with Audi laser light technology, allowing pronounced coverage at night.

As with the previous model, the rear end of the Audi A7 is tapered like that of a yacht. The long luggage compartment lid ends in a prominent, curved lip from which an integrated spoiler extends automatically at a certain speed. A flat light strip – a design feature common to all of Audi’s top-of-the-range models (as seen on the Audi Q8) – joins the rear lights, whose tail lights are made up of 13 vertical segments.

When the doors are unlocked and again when they are locked, fast-moving light animations play in the rear lights and in the headlights, highlighting the big coupé’s dynamics while standing still. This visual drama from the Audi A7 is a beautiful lighting display to witness.