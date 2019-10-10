Oh little town of Bethlehem, what injustice was committed in thee

I could have sworn that I was in my office when I read the newspaper report that triggered this book. My memory has me reading the words on the monitor on my desk, then gazing out of the window at the brickwork on the building across the road. Indeed, I cannot picture that article except on my monitor, and I cannot separate my first thoughts about it from the view of the brickwork. They are forever fused.

When I return to the article I am astonished to learn that it was pub­lished on December 31 2011, for I was on holiday then, in southwestern France, and must have read it on my laptop, sitting on a couch in front of a log fire. Of this, I have no memory at all.

Salutary, that, for those who took part in the events that follow have told and retold the story so often that none has cause to believe what he remembers.

The article I read that day recounts an immense injustice. In April 2011, two SA men walked free after 19 years in jail. They were black and poor and on the day they went to prison they were little educated. And they were innocent. A murder had been committed, of that there is no doubt, but neither man had had anything to do with it.

The crime had taken place in broad daylight on the outskirts of a rural town called Bethlehem in the province of the Free State. Two white patrol officers had approached a bakkie full of black men and were greeted with volleys of fire from an AK-47. One of the officers, Lourens Oosthuizen, aged 21, died on the scene. The other, Johannes Joubert, aged 29, was left permanently disabled.