Retracing the tracks left by the longest Zulu march back home
On October 7 2019 Fred Khumalo set out to relive the historic march by some 8,000 Zulu men, women and children at the start of the Anglo-Boer War
Here they are, about 8,000 black men (and some women and children), their bags strapped to their backs, other belongings clasped firmly in their hands.
From the Witwatersrand showgrounds where they spent the night camping, waiting for the break of dawn, they pour into the centre of Johannesburg. From there, like bats out of hell, they hurtle towards the wide wagon track that rolls towards the East Rand. Once they are out of town proper, it is midmorning. The sun is shining in their eyes. Their faces are bathed in sweat.
Buoyed by their own voices raised in song, and like an avenging army, they flatten vegetation and startle small game as they roll ahead in what is not a leisurely stroll.
Some white farmers in the area have taken to the nearby hills, startled by the rolling mass of blackness. But the marchers ignore the onlookers and forge ahead. There is a breathless intensity to their march. A warlike determination. But they are not armed. However, have no doubt, that is fear in their faces. Fear and sweat, and dirt and hunger. They keep looking over their shoulders.
By 7pm, they are in Heidelberg where they pause to rest, to partake of supper. They’ve covered more than 52km in one day. The following day, at cockcrow, they are on the road again. Swooping past Balfour, gliding into Greylingstad and on to Standerton.
Who are these people? Where are they going?
To answer the questions, we have to take a pause; to go back and retrace our steps — how we got to be here as a country, as a nation.
As October rolls about the corner, and the country prepares to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Anglo-Boer War, it is perhaps proper that we explore some aspects of that war which, having come to light in recent years, have necessitated the rechristening of that conflict into the South African War.
One of these hitherto hidden pockets of black involvement in that war is the march — more a flight than a march really — by a group of more than 8,000 Zulu men, and some women and children. As early as January 1899, Johannesburg was filled with rumours of an impending British invasion of the Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek (ZAR), the official name of the Transvaal.
The British wanted to take over the gold mines which had given birth to Johannesburg, a tent town that was fast growing into one of the richest centres of capital in the world. All inhabitants of Johannesburg were affected by the looming war.
Ordinary citizens of the ZAR joined the Boer commandos in defending the mines. Foreigners from such countries as Australia, New Zealand, Canada and even the US, joined the British army, or fled to the coast to wait out the war.
When the mines closed and their white employers fled the imminent outbreak of war, thousands of black men and women were trapped in Johannesburg. The white employers refused to take responsibility for the repatriation of their erstwhile charges.
By September, the departing refugee trains refused to give passage to these desperate former mineworkers. The real alternative was to walk home, on the eve of war. But there were risks: those days there were wild animals galore.
In summer there were thunderstorms and, most significantly, there was also the fear that huge throngs of black people passing through towns and farms occupied by whites could be mistaken for an attacking army. And what would the harvest be?
Just days before war was declared, a young white man from Richmond, in Natal, one John Marwick, helped by some prominent black figures, helped a group of between 7,000 and 8,000 Zulu workers to evacuate Johannesburg. Marwick was an influential man: not only did he speak Zulu fluently, he worked at the department of the secretary of native affairs, and also as a recruiter for the mines.
But for the plan to work, Marwick had to write a series of letters to the authorities, asking them to ensure that conditions were conducive for the safe passage of the refugees. As a result, senior police officers, and also magistrates of the towns that the marchers would be passing through, were notified. They in turn notified the townsmen and farmers not only to extend a hand of friendship to the passing marchers, but also to sell them food and provisions.
The march started on the morning of October 7. Though there were no reported fatalities during the march, there were some scary moments. Eight days into the walk, 400 of the marchers were commandeered by Boer commandos. In spitting rain, they were forced to help the Boers drag two guns and six ammunition wagons up the hill.
On October 16, the marchers arrived in Ladysmith. At Ladysmith, the official march ended. The mass of humanity split in two: one group veering off towards Zululand, while the rest proceeded to Natal.
The story of this march, which speaks to the larger narrative of black involvement and suffering during the erstwhile Anglo-Boer War, is one of those delicious undocumented pockets of our history.
In 1999, to coincide with the celebration of the centenary of the march, Kwela Books published a thin factual recounting of the facts, The Long March Home: A little-known incident in the Anglo-Boer War, authored by Elsabe Brink. She had initially written the text for her PhD studies.
The publication of the book, though receiving a muted response in the mainstream media, did help rescue this historic incident from relative obscurity into the public domain. That same year saw the publication of the “forgotten” text of The Mafikeng Diary of Sol T Plaatje, a fascinating account of the part played by the black inhabitants of the town in what was supposedly “a white man’s war”.
In the early 2000s, further evidence started coming to the fore, highlighting the role and suffering of black South Africans during the war.
Indeed, in 2001, Reverend Stowell Kessler, who had been researching black involvement in the war, was given a stipend and office space by the War Museum of the Boer Republic after he supplied the SA Heritage Resources Agency with a list of 1 200 names of black people who had died in the concentration camps, as well as a detailed list of the sites of the black camps.
The work he embarked upon then culminated in the 2012 publication of the book The Black Concentration Camps of the Anglo-Boer War 1899 — 1902. Writing in the preface to the book, Tokkie Pretorius, director of the War Museum of the Boer Republic, observed:
“Kessler’s book represents an opportunity to reshape the format of history taught in schools, to accommodate the forgotten and unknown story of the black concentration camps. Until recently, some Afrikaners in SA claimed sole martyrdom, arising from the terrible deaths of 26,370 Afrikaner women and children in the concentration camps.
Kessler’s book shows that view of the past to have been narrow. He documents the deaths of more than 21,000 black men, women and children in the camps established by the British in SA. There was no shared martyrdom between black and white, and the suffering of the camps was something that united black and white.”
It is in the context of general black suffering during this war that we should look at the march by 8,000 Zulu men. They had every right to be scared. In fact, in their flight they were somehow prophetic, foretelling the hardships that black people were to endure between 1899 and 1902, when the war finally came to an end.
It is a tragedy that the march has not been properly documented in history books, unlike the many battles from this war.
My decision to tell this story was inspired by George Orwell, who tells us that his writing is a war against forgetfulness. The omission of the march from our general narrative about the Anglo-Boer War is an injustice. In writing this book I sought to address that injustice.
Having submitted the manuscript to my publishers, I then set myself another challenge: I wanted to walk in the footsteps of the 8,000 people who walked from Johannesburg to Natal. Indeed, as early as September 2018, I got in my car and followed the route that these people would have used. I drove all the way down, passing Heidelberg, Balfour, Greylingstad, Standerton, all the way to Ladysmith. I wanted to familiarise myself with the route.
A week after the leisurely drive, I started training hard. Indeed, my wife and kids thought I’d gone crazy when I told them I would be walking from Johannesburg to Natal. I began to have my own doubts. That is until I went on to the internet, checking if anyone had ever done this walk after 1899.
I was pleasantly surprised to learn that one Brendon Finn had run from Johannesburg to Ladysmith to celebrate the historic march.
Having googled Finn I traced him to Harvard University where he was doing his PhD. He responded swiftly to my e-mail and duly furnished me with maps. And made some suggestions as to how I could break the intimidating distance into bite-size chunks.
The fact that he had actually run this distance confirmed to me that I was not, after all, crazy. I could walk the distance. I went back to my training regimen with a renewed intensity and vigour.
In two months I had built enough confidence to tell my friends that I intended walking from Johannesburg to Ladysmith. Word started spreading that crazy Fred was embarking on this march. Vumani Mkhize of the BBC expressed interest in joining me.
More people came forward, asking if they could join me, if only for the first 52km of the march — the distance from Johannesburg to Heidelberg — which the original marchers covered in one day.
It’s been an exciting process, to train for the march. Like Brendon Finn, I feel strongly about the historic march, and I’ll do whatever I can to bring it to the attention of as many South Africans as possible.
• Fred Khumalo is the author of 11 works of fiction and non-fiction, his latest being The Longest March, published by Umuzi Random House.
Planned dates for the march:
October 7 — From Joburg to Heidelberg 51.5km
October 8 — Heidelberg to Balfour 35.4km
October 9 — Balfour to Greylingstad 20.6km
October 10 — Greylingstad to Standerton 55.2km
October 11 — Standerton to Perdekop 49.7km
October 12 — Perdekop to Volksrust 36km
October 13 — Volksrust to Laingsnek 12.2km
October 14 — Laingsnek to Newcastle 36.7km
October 15 — Newcastle to Dannhauser 42.4km
October 17 — Launch at Exclusive Books Gateway, Umhlanga, interview by Darryl Earl David