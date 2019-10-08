Retracing the tracks left by the longest Zulu march back home

Here they are, about 8,000 black men (and some women and children), their bags strapped to their backs, other belongings clasped firmly in their hands.

From the Witwatersrand showgrounds where they spent the night camping, waiting for the break of dawn, they pour into the centre of Johannesburg. From there, like bats out of hell, they hurtle towards the wide wagon track that rolls towards the East Rand. Once they are out of town proper, it is midmorning. The sun is shining in their eyes. Their faces are bathed in sweat.

Buoyed by their own voices raised in song, and like an avenging army, they flatten vegetation and startle small game as they roll ahead in what is not a leisurely stroll.

Some white farmers in the area have taken to the nearby hills, startled by the rolling mass of blackness. But the marchers ignore the onlookers and forge ahead. There is a breathless intensity to their march. A warlike determination. But they are not armed. However, have no doubt, that is fear in their faces. Fear and sweat, and dirt and hunger. They keep looking over their shoulders.