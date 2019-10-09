‘Aha’ moments light up Joburg’s past

I find myself in an underground vault in Johannesburg on a Friday night, fairy lights glistening around me and a sharp curiosity in the air. Tables are set up in a series of rooms that flow one into the other, each revealing another hole in a mysterious labyrinth.

I make my way to a moody bar. About 20 other people — some local, some foreign — gather around the room with checkered floors and vintage green tiled walls, our excitement palpable. We have each come from our little corners of the world for an underground migrant cuisine storytelling dinner hosted by JoburgPlaces.

The initiative of Gerald Garner, JoburgPlaces grew out of the publication of Garner’s book Spaces & Places, later republished as JoburgPlaces. Initially intended to offer visitors tips for visiting the city of Johannesburg, Garner started offering tours after being approached by a corporate company in 2011.

What started as a small walking tour company has grown significantly. Since offering his first unplanned tour of the city, Garner has welcomed chief storyteller Charlie Moyo and chef Princess Bulelwa Mbonambi to the team. Together they have taken 28,000 people on tours and dinners in Johannesburg’s inner city.