BOOK REVIEW: Einstein, quantum theory and the battle for reality

If Einstein feels like the man of the moment, it is because 2019 marks the centenary of the most spectacular test of his powers: the British effort to confirm his theory of relativity using the total solar eclipse of 1919. This experiment and its legacy are the subject of No Shadow of a Doubt, by Daniel Kennefick of the University of Arkansas.

Einstein had calculated that starlight should bend as it passes a massive object — the Sun — because the object’s gravity warps the fabric of space-time. The eclipse on May 29 1919, promised a rare chance to test his otherworldly prediction. British scientists seized the opportunity and planned expeditions to two locations, Principe Island in the Gulf of Guinea, and Sobral in Brazil.

When the Moon passes in front of the Sun during such an eclipse, it blocks the sunlight from the solar disc and turns day into night. The temporary blackout allows stars around the rim of the Sun to be seen (as well as the Sun’s halo-like corona). By comparing the stars’ true locations to their apparent locations during the blackout, scientists could deduce whether the Sun was indeed deflecting the starlight.

Kennefick brings a thrilling mix of ingredients together into a dense but rewarding read: the chutzpah of Einstein; the glamour, luck, and sense of adventure of eclipse-chasing; the audacity of planning such a demanding experiment during the first world war and executing it in its chaotic aftermath. An earlier attempt to confirm relativity ended badly: German scientists viewing the 1914 eclipse in Crimea were arrested as spies by the Russians.

The war inevitably also cast a shadow over the 1919 eclipse. Planning fell to two brilliant astronomers, both pacifist “oddballs”: Sir Arthur Eddington, director of the Cambridge Observatory, and Sir Frank Dyson, then Astronomer Royal and based at Greenwich. Eddington, a Quaker refusenik, faced jail until his university made a poignant appeal to the conscription board, arguing that following the wartime deaths of the observatory’s first and second assistants, nobody else in Cambridge knew how to catch an eclipse.

A shortage of civilian ships also posed difficulties in dispatching the necessary equipment. But the expeditions somehow set sail, the sun mostly shone, and the requisite observations were secured.

And what observations they were! In November 1919, six months after the eclipse, Eddington and Dyson revealed that they had confirmed Einstein’s prediction. It was a global sensation. “Lights all Askew in the Heavens” ran the headline in the New York Times.

When fundamental physics itself gets hijacked by an anti-realist philosophy, we are in danger. The confirmation even influenced the culture of science: Einstein’s readiness to submit his ideas to experimental investigation persuaded philosopher Karl Popper to develop “falsifiability” as the litmus test of scientific truth.

Kennefick dissects the scepticism that has since shrouded this historic experiment. After the war, he notes, most German scientists faced ostracism. Did Eddington and Dyson plot to prove relativity in a postwar bid to reunite scientists and the wider world? Did they show bias by rejecting some data?

The fact that both Eddington and Dyson were adept at publicity also seems to have sullied their reputations — unjustifiably, in Kennefick’s view. “It is mistaken to believe that the truth needs no advocate,” he writes. The 1919 experiment, he believes, achieved its sole objective: to prove Einstein either right or wrong.

Not that the great man needed such affirmation. When asked what he would have done had the results been less obliging, Einstein declared: “Then I would have to be sorry for dear God. The theory is correct.”