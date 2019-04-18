BOOK REVIEW: Going the distance with Vladislavic

Distance has given us spacetime, quantum fields and their spinoffs, such as the universe, the one we can see. In Ivan Vladislavic’s hands one might expect The Distance to show up as something much more mundane, like a courier company’s logo on a driver’s overalls.

In his latest novel, its primary association is with boxing, where the evocative phrase “going the distance” keeps to the spacetime continuum. Recently Floyd Mayweather was accused of dodging and running until the last two rounds, when he blasts away on attack to get the edge for a points victory. It’s like walking one’s way to victory.

One boxer who could talk the walk was Muhammad Ali, who practically becomes one of the characters in the novel when Joe, a writer much in the vein of Vladislavic, tries to go the distance with a collection of newspaper clippings on the great boxer which he had kept as a young boy in the 1970s.

This extended set-piece, allowing Joe/Vladlslavic to practise his trademark examinations of the archival, is given a spine of suspense by having Joe’s brother Marko, a filmmaker and editor, also try his hand at writing down the reminiscences Joe demands from him. The two alternating streams in the novel, of course, resonate with the sibling rivalry between the two.

The distance of time and geography has made Ali a figure of mystery all over again during Joe’s return to the clippings in more or less 2011-2016. Despite having become an icon, one of the most written about celebrities of the 20th century, what Joe discovers seems revelatory, for instance in his close reading of the boxing reports of the time, which exposes the patterns in the hacks’ initial insistence on referring to Ali as Cassius Clay.

Round for round we get immersed in the worlds of Ali, Joe and Marko, the latter turning out to be surprisingly competent at writing, gaining in confidence until in the end it might have allowed the reader to perhaps award him a points victory, bar the twist in the tail.